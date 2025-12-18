Trump associate eyes profit from $600m US base in occupied territories

AhlulBayt News Agency: A close ally of US President Donald Trump is seeking to benefit from a proposed $600 million American military base in the southern Israeli-occupied territories, as Washington expands its presence near Gaza under the pretext of stabilization amid Israel’s ongoing violations of the October ceasefire.

Nathan Albers, the owner of Florida-based Disaster Management Group (DMG) and a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago, is positioning his company to construct the planned US base near the Gaza border in the southern occupied territories, according to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper on Tuesday.

The report noted that the base could “generate revenues worth billions of shekels for whoever builds it,” with DMG among those preparing to profit. The company specializes in building and operating temporary facilities.

The facility is intended to host thousands of US and international troops as part of an “International Stabilization Force,” though many countries remain skeptical about risking involvement against Hamas on Israel’s behalf.

Israeli authorities are nevertheless preparing for construction, considering whether the base will be located inside the occupied territories or within Gaza beyond the Israel-controlled “Yellow Line.”

Haaretz reported that Israel’s ministry of diaspora affairs contacted the Israel Land Authority (ILA) to arrange a meeting with DMG representatives. The meeting took place on December 8, coinciding with the arrival of Albers’ private jet from Miami, which departed two days later.

The proposed base would be massive, with US contractors already evaluating logistics to feed 10,000 stationed soldiers. This reflects Washington’s pattern of building overseas military infrastructure that benefits politically connected firms, similar to Albers’ $1.3 billion migrant tent city project in Texas.

A Guardian report recently revealed that US logistics teams deployed to the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), a smaller US base in the occupied territories, left within weeks after discovering that Israeli restrictions were the main obstacle to aid delivery. The report also said Israeli forces spied on US troops and their allies at the CMCC.

Constructing a larger base now risks drawing the US deeper into Israel’s military campaign against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories.

