Iran rejects UAE’s “unfounded” claims over Persian Gulf Islands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has reiterated that the three islands in the Persian Gulf are an inseparable part of its sovereign territory, firmly rejecting what it described as the United Arab Emirates’ “unfounded and false” territorial claims.

According to IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that Tehran regretted the UAE’s misuse of the presence of visiting diplomatic delegations to advance claims against Iran’s territorial integrity.

He strongly condemned renewed references to the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in a statement issued at the conclusion of a visit by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Abu Dhabi.

Baqaei stressed that any claim over the three islands runs clearly counter to internationally recognized principles, including respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighborly relations. He emphasized that Iran’s position on the islands is clear, firm, and non-negotiable.

......................

End/ 257