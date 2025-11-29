Iranian FM Spokesman: Syrian resistance against Israel is legitimate response to aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Israel’s latest ground and air strikes on the southern Syrian town of Beit Jinn, describing the assault as a violation of international law and a grave threat to regional stability.

According to Mehr, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Israeli attack, which killed several Syrian civilians, underscores the regime’s disregard for international norms. He stressed that the peoples of the region have the inherent right to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity against aggression, calling the armed resistance of Syrian youth a natural and legitimate response to occupation forces.

Baghaei further accused Israel of expanding its “crimes” across the region through repeated violations of international law. He criticized the United Nations Security Council for failing to act in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks on Syria, Lebanon, and other states, warning that such inaction endangers global peace and stability.

