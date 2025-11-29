Beirut rally marks International Day of Solidarity With Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large rally was held in Beirut’s Saha al-Esquwa to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, bringing together Lebanese and Palestinian groups to denounce the international community’s silence over Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Participants described the demonstration as a reflection of the persistent demand for justice and accountability amid what they called the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Speakers emphasized that the rally highlighted Lebanon’s longstanding support for Palestine and echoed a broader regional trend of growing protests against Israeli occupation and violations of Palestinian rights.

Sami Hammoud, director of the Steadfast for the Right of Return organization, said the day coincided with both the anniversary of the division of Palestine and the ongoing violence in Gaza, urging the international community to act against war criminals and uphold Palestinian justice.

Mahmoud Farih, a representative from the Burj al-Shamali refugee camp, stressed that “Palestine is the issue of all humanity,” calling for a clear international stance against crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

Samaa Mahdi, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party’s National Council, described Beirut’s solidarity as consistent with its legacy as “the capital of resistance,” reaffirming that Palestine “from the river to the sea” is a fundamental right and that resistance will continue until liberation is achieved.

Palestinian researcher and activist Wafa Issa also addressed the rally, underscoring the justice of the Palestinian cause and affirming the right of Palestinians to exist, return, and reject partition. She declared that Palestine “from the river to the sea, and from the land to the sky” remains a permanent right for its people.

