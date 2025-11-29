Specialized AI Program Launched in Lebanon by ABWA Office

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A specialized artificial intelligence program in three levels, introductory, intermediate, and advanced, has been launched in Lebanon by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly Office.

The opening ceremony for the AI program, offered across multiple levels, was held in Beirut through the efforts of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly Office.

Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhai, Director of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly Office in Lebanon stated during the inauguration that one of the most important factors behind today’s international conflicts is the scientific superiority of nations over one another.

He added that, given the emphasis of AhlulBayt (a.s.) on continuous learning and the statement of the Supreme Leader that “scientific progress is the foundation of a nation’s power, independence, and authority,” it is essential for the followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) to acquire accurate and comprehensive knowledge in key scientific fields that shape human life, including artificial intelligence as a leading technology in the modern world.

He continued that, in line with the Supreme Leader’s guidance regarding the importance of artificial intelligence, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Lebanon decided to organize a special program in this field with the participation of prominent instructors.

