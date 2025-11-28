Introducing Shiism Persuasively to the World Is a Necessity: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in a meeting with the head of the Al-Bayan Institute for Communication and Foundations, referred to his long-standing concern regarding the presentation of Shiism.

He stated, “For over thirty years, I have carried an idea for the persuasive introduction of Shiism to the world, an introduction grounded in Shiite sources themselves, without confronting opposing schools of thought. For instance, what does Shiism affirmatively present in the field of theology? I regard such an endeavor as essential.”

He continued, “Today, scholars in scientific institutions have clearly defined specializations and work within specific fields. For example, one may be a specialist in AhlulBayt mysticism. Given the vastness of academic fields today, individual work is insufficient. We must instead pursue teamwork to attain effective results. At present, we are witnessing multiplicity across academic disciplines, and no single person can master all of them; therefore, individual work cannot yield the desired outcomes.”

The Secretary-General added, “We must strive to ensure that our work becomes a source for others. For instance, a single-volume work could be produced to introduce Shiism. This is the responsibility of the seminary, and such a work should also be published under its name. The Al-Bayan Institute has undertaken an important and distinguished effort in this regard with its Encyclopedia of Shiite Knowledge, an initiative of great significance and priority. We must express our appreciation to the institute’s leadership for this effort, and we at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly will also work to contribute to the unveiling of this collection. Holding review and critique sessions for this work is essential for improving its quality.”

He further noted that WikiShia is among the Assembly’s successful initiatives, remarking, “WikiShia is an online encyclopedia that is progressing, although it still has some distance to reach the ideal level.”

