“Nahj al-Balagha – Short Sayings” Published in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “Nahj al-Balagha – Short Sayings” has been translated into Bengali and published in India by the Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This work is a compilation of the wise counsels of Imam Ali (a.s.). The compiler has selected 370 brief, insightful maxims from the short sayings of Nahj al-Balagha and presented them to readers.

The content of the book consists of humane messages from Imam Ali (a.s.). Through the Imam’s simple yet profound expressions, the author seeks not only to awaken the human conscience but also to introduce his distinguished character and lofty human thought.

The selected narrations are presented alongside their Arabic texts and cover a wide range of themes, including the value of spiritual insight, the ugliness of greed, miserliness, and fear, the beauty of patience, asceticism, and piety, benevolence, seizing opportunities, social etiquette, the worth of knowledge, wise conduct and speech, chastity, and wisdom.

The book has been translated into Bengali by Abulqasim Muhammad Anwar al-Kabir and published in medium octavo format.

