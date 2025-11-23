AhlulBayt (a.s.) Int’l University Signs Cooperation Agreement with Rome’s Pontifical Antonianum University

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of efforts to expand international academic cooperation, AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pontifical Antonianum University in Rome.

The agreement was concluded at a meeting facilitated by Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad-Hossein Mokhtari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Vatican, and attended by Hojat al-Islam Dr. Saeed Jazari Moammuei, President of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University, and Dr. Agustín Hernández Vidales, President of the Pontifical Antonianum University, at the Antonianum campus in Rome.

Key provisions of the memorandum include faculty and student exchanges, special research fellowships for professors and scholars, joint scholarships for postgraduate students, the organization of shared academic and research programs, and collaboration on common research projects.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, an academic seminar titled “Comprehensive Thinking” was held, featuring Dr. Hamid Negarish, a scholar of seminary and university studies.

Addressing the seminar, he emphasized the role of divine religions in establishing global peace, noting that Islam and Christianity, as two heavenly faiths, can foster lasting peace by highlighting shared principles such as belief in the Creator, human dignity, and moral responsibility. He added that peace is achieved when all people respect common rights and prioritize collective interests over individual ones.

According to the report, this academic event marks an important step toward strengthening scientific cooperation between educational institutions in Iran and the Vatican and advancing interfaith dialogue.

