Muslims Must Not Fall Behind in Science, Knowledge: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of Pakistani scholars visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly building in Qom, and met with the Secretary-General of the Assembly.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani discussed the relationship between science and religion. He stated that some have attempted to claim the existence of a contradiction between science and religion, “while no such contradiction exists.”

He noted that the Quran contains more than 300 scientific verses. He referred to Dr. Mahdi Golshani as a distinguished academic figure who believes in the interaction between religion and science and has written extensively on this subject. He also mentioned René Guénon, who authored the book God and Science and explored the relationship between scientific discoveries and theology. Ayatollah Ramazani said that increasing scientific knowledge leads to a deeper understanding of God.

He added that during the Middle Ages, when the Church wielded authority and imposed views conflicting with science, the issue of a science–religion contradiction emerged. “This extremist approach produced no good outcome.” Some even claimed a contradiction between reason and religion, “but we believe that whoever lacks reason also lacks religion.”

The Qom seminary professor also addressed the relationship between religion and politics, explaining that some intellectuals argue that religion and politics are unrelated. “However, we believe, based on the view of Martyr Modarres, that religion is identical to politics and politics is identical to religion.”

He noted that some advised religious scholars to avoid political matters, while Ayatollah Kashani stated that if politics means the reform of human affairs, then it is a religious responsibility. “We consider the Infallible Imams (a.s.) to be the true politicians.”

Regarding other dimensions of religion, he noted that some claim religion has no connection with law, “while religion addresses all human legal aspects in every domain.” Others argue that religion is not aligned with ethics, “while we say religion is identical to ethics.”

He emphasized that religion provides principles for all human relationships: one’s relationship with God, with other people, with oneself, with the environment, and with the custodian of divine authority.

Ayatollah Ramazani said that religion presents the greatest human beings as role models. “We believe that after the Prophet (p.b.u.h), the highest figure is Imam Ali (a.s.).” He noted Sunni sources stating that “Ali is the gate of knowledge, the gate of wisdom, and the gate of paradise.”

Ramazani added the divine narration: “If all people loved Ali, I (Allah) would not have created hell.” “Ali is with the Quran, and the Quran is with Ali, and they never separate. Ali is with the truth, and the truth is with Ali.” He cited Ibn Abi al-Hadid al-Mu‘tazili, who said, “Wherever Ali (a.s.) is, there is the truth.”

He continued, “God has given the key to paradise to Imam Ali (a.s.). Paradise is God’s creation, yet it longs for Imam Ali (a.s.). People long for paradise, but paradise longs for Ali.” Therefore, anyone seeking true faith attains it through the love of Ali, “and enmity toward Ali is disbelief.”

The Secretary-General emphasized the scientific development of Islamic countries, stating that Muslims were once the center of global knowledge. “The West took science from Muslims and now boasts about it. We must not fall behind in the fields of science and knowledge.” He added that Iran’s scientific ranking was 57 at the beginning of the Revolution and is now 17. “In some fields, we are among the top ten countries, and in others, among the top five. All countries must grow scientifically.”

“If Muslim countries want to progress, they must possess both knowledge and faith,” Ayatollah Ramazani said, “If there is knowledge without faith, the result is the atrocities of Gaza and acts of savagery. America’s brutality stems from knowledge without faith. Study the history of Latin America and see how much Americans have oppressed the Indigenous peoples. In the twentieth century alone, around one hundred million people were killed in conflicts and wars.”

He concluded that knowledge without faith leads to such crimes. “They humiliate and threaten nations and call them to surrender. They impose their views and seek to enslave everyone. If all are subservient, they are considered good; but if they seek their rights, they are deemed bad.”

**************

End/ 345