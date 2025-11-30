URD International Affairs Deputy Praises ABNA’s Global Orientation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mostafa Jafar-Tayar, acting president of the University of Religions and Denominations, together with a delegation of university officials, visited ABNA News Agency in Qom.

During the meeting, Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Mahdi Taskhiri, the university’s deputy for communications and international affairs, highlighted the significance of the media and remarked, “One of the critical issues that has received insufficient attention is the matter of international media.”

He continued, “A media outlet such as ABNA, whose foundation rests upon the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), holds a distinguished place, and this news agency is not merely the voice of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, but the voice of the Islamic Republic. The presence of Ayatollah Ramazani as Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, given his international experience, offers an opportunity to elevate ABNA’s standing. Strengthening its international bureaus and correspondents is vital for further enhancing the agency’s impact.”

Later in the session, Jafar Fakhrazar, director-general of communications at the University of Religions and Denominations, underscored the importance of media work and noted, “To grasp the value of media, one need only consider that had a monumental event like Karbala lacked media, it would have remained confined to its time and place.”

He emphasized the strong relationship between the university and ABNA, adding, “We hope this partnership grows stronger by the day. ABNA has consistently covered the university’s activities, and for those interested, the University of Religions and Denominations offers programs in media-related fields.”

**************

End/ 345