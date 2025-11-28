Iran, exceptional model of scientific progress, resilience under sanctions/ Iran must be seen up close

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Yaqin, a professor of Aquatic Ecotoxicology from the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Fisheries at Hasanuddin University in Indonesia, visited ABNA News Agency and, in an interview, described Iran as a pioneering nation and an exceptional model of scientific advancement.

He, who traveled to Iran to expand scientific cooperation and establish a research network with Gonabad University of Mashhad and the University of Tehran, spoke about the motivation behind his trip, stating, “When I learned that Turkey is only three hours away from Iran, I decided that after attending the International Symposium in Istanbul, I must come to Iran. During the past one or two years, Iran has been a phenomenon due to its steadfastness against the hegemony of the United States and the Israeli regime. For me, it was important to see this country up close; a country that, despite forty-two years of sanctions, has achieved remarkable scientific and technological progress.”

He added, “My efforts to build academic ties with researchers in Turkey went unanswered, but in Iran, I was met with an immediate response and extraordinary hospitality. I sent an email in the morning and received a reply that very evening. My Iranian colleague not only agreed to collaborate but also took upon himself all of my accommodation and domestic travel expenses. This level of hospitality was truly astonishing.”

Professor Yaqin went on to speak about his field of specialization, saying, “Over the past years, I have consistently followed the works of Iranian scholars. Iran has made significant progress in pollutant monitoring and new methods for microplastic absorption. These experiences are immensely valuable for countries such as Indonesia.”

Emphasizing that academic cooperation with Iran could open a new horizon for Indonesian universities, he added, “Science is always shaped by paradigms. We should not confine ourselves only to cooperation with Western universities. Iranian civilization and the civilizations of the Malay Archipelago maintained relations for centuries, and this connection must be revived.”

The Indonesian scholar also described his visit to the library of the late Ayatollah Mar’ashi Najafi as “astonishing,” noting, “I saw an elderly scholar who was spending his nights in the library, conducting research with pen and paper. Such a scholarly spirit is Iran’s true asset.”

Speaking about negative portrayals of Iran in international media, he noted, “As an academic, I was never influenced by the fake news about Iran. Many of these falsehoods are propagated by groups that have issues with Iran’s resistance against the United States and Israel. But after the twelve-day war, many intellectuals across the world openly acknowledged that Iran is the only country that has stood firm against oppression, acting pragmatically rather than merely chanting slogans.”

Professor Yaqin further pointed to the need for the development of futures studies in Indonesian universities, saying, “Iran designs its macro-strategies by utilizing the sciences of futures studies. This experience can be extremely useful for Indonesian cities, including Makassar.”

In a brief message addressed to the people of Indonesia, he said, “To understand Iran accurately, one must see it firsthand. I suggest that ‘Umrah-plus-Iran’ travel packages be designed so that people may visit both the Umrah sites [in KSA] and Iran simultaneously, allowing them to witness the cultural and scientific realities of these two countries. Such journeys can raise public awareness and transform our understanding of the Islamic world.”

The Indonesian professor concluded by recommending that the people of Indonesia travel “beyond propaganda and rumors” to gain a true understanding of Iran, adding, “Iran is a country of advanced science, authentic culture, and a remarkably hospitable people.”

