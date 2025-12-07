Indonesian ambassador praises Imam Hussein Shrine’s Quranic efforts in southeast Asia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The new Indonesian ambassador to Iraq praised the efforts of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in organizing Quranic programs and gatherings in major mosques and religious institutions in the Southeast Asian country.

These efforts have had a good impact on the people of Indonesia, Didik Eko Pujianto said during a meeting in Baghdad with Sheikh Hassan Al-Mansouri, advisor to the Astan, Sheikh Ali Al-Qarawi, head of the Bayyinah Center for Intellectual and Cultural Security, and Muntazar al-Mansouri and Muhammad Baqir al-Mansouri, supervisors of the Astan’s International Quranic Propagation Center.

Welcoming the Quranic delegation from Karbala, the Indonesian ambassador said, “I am aware of the extensive Quranic activities of the Astan in Indonesia over the past fifteen years.”

He praised the efforts of the International Center for Quranic Propagation in teaching the Quran and holding Quranic programs and gatherings in major mosques and religious institutions in Indonesia, saying these efforts have helped strengthen the bonds of love between the people of Indonesia and Iraq.

The Quranic delegation of the Astan of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine invited Pujianto to visit Karbala and meet with the religious authorities of the Astan and learn about its cultural and service projects.

....................

End/ 257