Regional Ministers Warn Against Forced Palestinian Displacement Through Rafah Crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign ministers from eight Arab and Islamic countries have expressed deep concern over Israel’s plan to open the Rafah border crossing in one direction, aimed at transferring Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt.

This was stated in a joint declaration released last night by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries affirmed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homeland, stressing the importance of fully implementing US President Donald Trump’s plan, which calls for opening the Rafah crossing in both directions.

They emphasized the necessity of guaranteeing Gaza residents’ freedom of movement and ensuring that none of them are forced to leave.

The ministers also urged the creation of conditions that would allow Palestinians to remain on their land and contribute to rebuilding their homeland.

They highlighted the importance of fully maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, alleviating civilian suffering, and ensuring the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid.

The statement further called for initiating early recovery and reconstruction efforts and establishing conditions that would enable the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in Gaza, thereby laying the groundwork for a new phase of security and stability in the region.

Finally, the ministers confirmed their countries’ readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all regional and international partners to ensure the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and related resolutions.

