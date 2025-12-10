300 Braille Qurans distributed during international contest for visually-impaired in Indonesia

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the first international Quran competition for the blind in Indonesia, 300 digital Braille Quran copies were distributed among the visually-impaired.

The competition, titled “Albasira International Quran Memorization Competition for the Blind” was organized in the Indonesian capital Jakarta last week by the Muslim World League (MWL), Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.

Visually-impaired Quran memorizers from different countries took part in the contest, whose closing ceremony was attended by the Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa; the Speaker of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani; and Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar.

The objectives of this Quranic event were to create a spirit of competition among blind Quran memorizers, encourage and honor this group of Quran activists, highlight the role of the blind in society, strengthen their abilities in memorization and recitation skills, and enhance their confidence in their abilities.

These competition was held in the categories of memorization of the entire Quran along with Matan Al-Jazariyyah, memorization of the entire Quran (boys), memorization of the entire Quran (girls), memorization of 20 Juzes (parts) of the Quran and memorization of 10 Juzes.

Iranian visually-impaired memorizer Zahra Khalili Samarin won the top title in the category of memorization of the entire Quran for girls.

During this competition, 300 copies of the electronic Quran in Braille, which is an innovative technology to serve the visually-impaired around the world, were distributed among the attendees.

