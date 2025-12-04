Islamic Relief Sends 12 Tons of Emergency Food Aid to Indonesia Flood Survivors

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Islamic Relief announced that it has dispatched 12 tons of food supplies to communities affected by devastating floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The region has suffered extensive destruction following days of intense monsoon rains and multiple tropical storms.

The heavy monsoon downpours and tropical cyclones have destroyed infrastructure, swept away towns, and claimed the lives of more than 700 people. At least 1.5 million residents have been displaced, and an estimated 3.3 million have been affected across the island.

The tropical storms, while the scale of destruction has severely hindered the ability of rescue teams to reach isolated areas. Nanang Subana Dirja, Country Director of Islamic Relief Indonesia, described the situation as “catastrophic,” noting that many homes have been destroyed, hundreds have lost their lives, and others remain missing.

Humanitarian reports indicate that local markets in Aceh Province are facing acute food shortages, with prices rising up to threefold. These conditions have heightened the risk of food insecurity for many families.

Working in coordination with the Indonesian Navy, Islamic Relief transported 12 tons of emergency food aid to Aceh, assisting approximately 250 affected families in Lhokseumawe City and across North Aceh. The organization said it is expanding its relief operations, including the provision of temporary shelters, hygiene kits, and cash assistance for vulnerable households.

**************

End/ 345E