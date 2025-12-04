Alabama Islamic Academy Protests Hoover Commission’s Rejection of School Relocation Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Alabama Islamic Academy expressed dissatisfaction after the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted on December 1 to deny its request to convert an office building into an educational facility intended for the relocation of the Islamic school. According to academy officials, several statements made during the public hearing relied not on technical zoning criteria but on misconceptions and inaccurate stereotypes about Muslims.

Stacy Abdein, the school’s director, emphasized that constructive dialogue depends on mutual respect and accurate information. She noted that many of the objections raised had “no connection to land-use regulations” and instead reflected discriminatory assumptions and false claims.

The academy, which has operated in the Birmingham area for nearly three decades, said the proposed move aims to provide modern educational facilities in science, technology, research, literature, and entrepreneurship. These improvements, officials argue, would meet contemporary educational needs and contribute to the development of both the city and the state.

Abdein criticized what she described as “misrepresentations” about students and the local Muslim community, saying such negative portrayals are rooted in misinformation and fear. Despite this, the academy stated that it remains open to further discussions with local residents to address concerns related to traffic, safety, and land use.

Officials reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering high-quality education and serving the broader Alabama community.

**************

End/ 345E