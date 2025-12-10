Nova Scotia Court of Appeal Rejects Request by First Responder Accused of Islamophobic Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In its recent decision regarding the case of Sybil Hogg, an applicant for work in emergency medical services, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the “vexatious litigant” designation but reaffirmed that she must file a complete and fresh application to obtain a license. The ruling has drawn attention due to its implications for regulated and public-facing professions.

The dispute began in 2022 when the Registration Committee of the Nova Scotia College of Paramedics rejected Hogg’s application, citing her public statements that “Islam is pure evil” and “has no place in Canadian society.” The committee argued that she lacked the qualities required to provide “compassionate and ethical care” and warned that licensing her would undermine the trust of Nova Scotia’s Muslim community in medical institutions.

Hogg, who has been licensed in New Brunswick since 2023, argued that this license should allow for expedited registration in Nova Scotia. The court disagreed, ruling that her original application had “expired” and could not be converted into an interprovincial transfer request.

The court also dismissed her 2024 judicial review application, stating that it repeated previously rejected arguments and constituted an abuse of process. However, it disagreed with the lower court’s designation of her as a vexatious litigant, noting that her conduct can be managed through existing legal mechanisms.

The court outlined two legal avenues for her: reactivating the appeal process related to the 2022 decision or submitting a new and complete application as a New Brunswick license holder. It also stressed that she must “clearly” explain how her Islamophobic statements affect the quality of healthcare provided to Muslim patients.

The report further notes that Canadian labor unions had previously warned of a sharp rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism, and hate-motivated incidents targeting Arabs and Palestinians across the country.

