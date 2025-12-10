ICESCO launches AI Index for Islamic World

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) has launched a new Artificial Intelligence Index aimed at measuring AI readiness and development across its Member States, according to Bahrain News Agency.

ICESCO, in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education, unveiled the ICESCO AI Index during an international AI conference in Baku. The index is designed to track trends in AI advancement, assess national capabilities, and support policymaking across the Islamic world.

ICESCO Director General Dr Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik said the initiative, initially joined by nine leading member states, supports the implementation of the Riyadh Charter on AI, which provides ethical and strategic guidance for the region’s AI adoption. He emphasized the need to align education with emerging technologies, empower women and girls in STEM fields, and foster an enabling environment for innovation.

