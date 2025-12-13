Lebanese President Says Detainees in Israeli Prisons Remain Top National Priority

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun said the issue of Lebanese detainees held in “Israeli” prisons remains a central priority for his presidency, stressing his commitment to pursuing their release through all possible means.

“This issue will remain a priority, and I am committed to all Lebanese,” Aoun said, expressing hope that effective pressure can be applied to compel “Israel” to respond to Lebanon’s demands.

The president made the remarks during a meeting at Baabda Palace with a delegation from the Lebanese Association for Captives and Liberated Detainees, led by Ahmad Taleb, and attended by MP Hussein Hajj Hassan.

Hajj Hassan congratulated President Aoun on the upcoming holidays and raised concerns over the cases of 20 Lebanese detainees, particularly those detained after the cessation of hostilities. He praised Aoun’s efforts to secure their release and highlighted coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit and assess the detainees’ conditions.

He noted that the “Israeli” side has failed to respond to these efforts, calling it a clear violation of international norms and agreements. Hajj Hassan reiterated support for the president’s approach, saying the issue has remained a priority since Aoun took office.

The delegation briefed the president on planned actions aimed at advancing the detainees’ case.

During the meeting, released detainee Abbas Qabalan described his experience in detention, citing inhumane treatment and harsh conditions. He called for national mobilization and broad Lebanese solidarity, describing the detainee issue as both humanitarian and patriotic.

Qabalan urged renewed efforts to secure the release of detainees Skaf, Farran, and Alayan, who have been held in “Israeli” prisons for decades without official acknowledgment, and highlighted the severe economic hardships facing detainees’ families.

In response, President Aoun told the delegation, “Your sons are our sons,” reiterating that the detainees’ file is of the highest importance. He said the issue has been raised within the “Mechanism” Committee as a priority matter.

Aoun said he discussed the detainees’ situation with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in New York and requested visits to assess their health and well-being, but received no response from the “Israeli” side. He added that he also raised the issue with US officials in hopes of reaching a solution.

The delegation expressed support for the president’s efforts and appreciation for his work to uncover the detainees’ fate and advocate for their return.

President Aoun also received a memorandum from the delegation listing the detainees’ names, as well as the dates and locations of their arrest in Lebanon. According to the document, 10 of the 20 detainees were arrested after the cessation of hostilities while carrying out daily activities in their towns and villages. Testimonies from recently released Palestinian detainees indicate they have since faced physical and psychological abuse.

