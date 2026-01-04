Hamas Spokesperson Extends Christmas Greetings to Palestinian Christians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, extended Christmas greetings to Palestinian Christians, particularly those in the Gaza Strip, stressing their shared suffering under Israel’s ongoing genocide despite the ceasefire. His remarks underscored interfaith unity among Palestinians as both Christian and Muslim communities face widespread destruction, including damage to churches and mosques, in the besieged enclave.

Gaza’s small Christian population has been heavily affected by Israel’s bombardment, with homes, churches, and civilian infrastructure destroyed. Palestinian groups have repeatedly emphasized national unity across religious lines in the face of collective punishment and ongoing military aggression.

Qassem said: “On the occasion of the glorious Christmas holidays, we extend our congratulations and blessings to our Christian brothers and sisters across Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip. They have endured the Zionist enemy’s genocide and shared the suffering of our people, with their churches destroyed just as our mosques have been targeted. We wish them a new year filled with goodness and blessings for all our Palestinian people.”

Rights groups and UN agencies have documented extensive damage to religious and cultural sites in Gaza since the start of the war. Palestinian Christians, though a minority, have long played a central role in national life and resistance to occupation. Hamas says messages of unity are essential as Israel’s genocidal campaign continues into the new year.

