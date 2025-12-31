Military Experts: Israel's Preparedness for Future Iranian Missile Attacks is Weakened

AhlulBayt News Agency: Military experts are warning that Israel, following a significant depletion of its missile interceptor reserves in recent conflicts, may not be adequately prepared to counter any future missile attacks from Iran.

The Times of Israel reported that experts have raised concerns that Israel may have a reduced capability to intercept Iranian missiles in any future conflict, especially with Iran's resumption of missile production following the war that took place last June.

According to the Israeli newspaper, analysts believe that both Israel and the United States have seen a decline in their missile defense reserves, which were heavily depleted during the defense against Hamas rockets. Additionally, the production of such interceptors is time-consuming and cannot be easily replaced, creating significant challenges for defending Israel’s home front in the event of a potential war with Iran.

Regarding the next phase of the Gaza issue, the American website The National Interest revealed that former US President Donald Trump is insisting on implementing the second phase of his peace plan for the region. This plan aims to transition America's role from direct military intervention to leading a broad international coalition.

The plan includes the establishment of an International Stability Force to take over security and administrative responsibilities in Gaza, an action that Trump sees as part of his broader strategy to reshape regional security dynamics. This shift would reduce direct US military involvement while maintaining its political influence in the region.

In this context, Foreign Policy magazine painted a grim picture of Gaza's future, stating that hopes for lasting stability in the region remain elusive, even with the current ceasefire still in place.

The magazine further analyzed the internal political situation in Israel, noting that the most optimistic scenario would involve the rise of a centrist government adopting a pragmatic approach to Palestinians. However, this prospect clashes with the increasing right-wing tendencies within Israeli society following the October 7th escalation.

Foreign Policy also warned that even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loses in the upcoming elections and steps down, a more hardline successor may take power, especially given that Israel has long rejected any comprehensive political solutions with the Palestinians, even before the latest round of conflict.