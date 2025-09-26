Ansarullah leader: Israel, US two sides of Zionist coin

Leader of Yemen's Ansarallah Resistance Movement Sayyid Abdulmalek al-Houthi says that the Israeli regime and the US are two sides of the Zionist coin.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement gave a speech about the latest developments in the country and the region, especially the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. His speech was aired simultaneously with the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Capital of Yemen on Thursday evening.

"Two full years have (almost) passed, and the Israeli enemy continues its brutal and genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza," al-Houthi said.

"As the Israeli enemy continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, the enemy has intensified its aggression against Gaza City. The occupying enemy continues its crimes of starving and thirsting the residents of the Gaza Strip and besieging them."

He went on to refer to developments in the West Bank, adding that with the arrival of the Jewish New Year, the Israeli enemy has intensified its attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its restrictions on the people of occupied al-Quds. By committing various aggressions, he said, the Israeli enemy continues its annexation of the West Bank.

"The enemy’s attacks and crimes have been significantly concentrated on the city of Hebron, with the aim of taking full control of it, as this city is considered the second-holiest city of Palestine. The Israeli enemy is gradually seeking complete dominance over the West Bank. Although a state of control has already existed, it nevertheless seeks to fully occupy it.”

“The occupying enemy continues its crimes—crimes that have been exposed worldwide and condemned internationally by various countries and governments. The Israeli enemy persists in its aggression because it relies on the role and involvement of the United States.”

He also addressed developments in Syria, adding that the Israeli enemy continues to completely violate Syria’s national sovereignty, while the ruling groups in this country claim that they are seeking peace. "The ruling groups in Syria do not consider Israel as their enemy and are seeking agreements and security coordination with it. These groups want to be part of the American plan in the region, which in the future will not be to their benefit. Even if the ruling groups in Syria sign security agreements with Israel, this will serve as a pretext and cover for Israel to justify any act of aggression.”

He continued, “The Israeli enemy is eager to implement its plan known as the ‘David Corridor,’ and Syria is considered part of the Zionist map that aims to reach the Euphrates River—objectives jointly set with the United States. The continued oppression and the pushing of minorities into the arms of the Israeli enemy by the ruling groups in Syria is part of the Zionist scheme.”