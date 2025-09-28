Yedioth Ahronoth: Israel fears another Aqsa flood operation from Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that the “security establishment” in the Israeli entity has monitored a significant development in Yemen’s military capabilities, especially in the fields of defense and self-manufacturing, adding that it is closely following what it described as the “Al-Aqsa Flood, Sanaa Version” plan.

The Hebrew newspaper reported, on Saturday, that Yemeni forces have made progress in producing drones and long-range missiles.

It indicated that the Israeli Military Intelligence Division established two new units to deal with what it described as the challenge of the Ansar Allah movement, noting that the Israeli plan includes studies and training to deal with scenarios of a large-scale attack similar to the attack of October 7, 2023, which could be launched from Jordan, Syria, or from more than one direction simultaneously.

The newspaper pointed out that the threat is not limited to missile and drone attacks only, but also includes local manufacturing capabilities and the expansion of capabilities that facilitate the launching of more regular and effective attacks.

It quoted Israeli military officials as saying that “the Ansar Allah movement’s attainment of horizons that enable it to possess thousands of precision missiles will pose an existential threat to Israel, and that dealing with this danger requires an urgent review of monitoring and interception systems and preparation for multiple, extended scenarios.”

