Ansarullah official: Israeli crimes will not deter Yemen’s support for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, stated that the crimes of the Israeli entity in Yemen, Palestine, and Lebanon reveal its true nature.

In a post on the X platform, he said, “Targeting Sanaa, Jawf, Gaza, Lebanon, or anywhere else are condemned terrorist crimes. They will not deter Yemen from its support (for Gaza) and reveal the true and ugly face of the temporary entity.”

He added that “a study of how they (Jews) are described in the Quran confirms what we see in reality, as they carry wicked, disgusting psyches. Those who killed the prophets will not hesitate to kill the innocent.”

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli enemy launched a series of raids on the Al-Tahrir neighborhood in central Sanaa, targeting newspaper headquarters and residential buildings, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded among journalists, citizens, and passersby, in addition to damage to several homes and commercial shops.

