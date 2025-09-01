Hezbollah chief offers condolences over Yemeni PM martyrdom

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has sent a telegram of condolences to the leader of Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to extend his condolences over the martyrdom of Yemeni prime minister.

According to Al-Manar TV EN website, in the message, Sheikh Qassem honored the martyrdom of a group of Yemeni officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahwi and a number of ministers, who were assassinated by the Israeli-American enemy. Sheikh Qassem stated they were martyred while serving the people and carrying out their jihad through civil service to facilitate the lives and livelihoods of the Yemeni people.

Sheikh Qassem argued that “the Israeli aggression against the Prime Minister and the ministers demonstrates the bankruptcy of the criminal enemy and its pattern of brutality, killing human life without restraint or rules.” He contended that because the enemy is “unable to confront the armed forces and the direct mujahidin commanders in the military arena, it has resorted to the most heinous crimes against the mujahidin commanders serving the people.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Qassim affirmed that “Yemen, with its leadership, government, people, and armed forces, will remain a shining, fluttering flag in the world’s skies—a beacon of freedom, support for Palestine and Gaza, and resistance to the occupiers and invaders.” He declared that this crime would serve as “an additional incentive for the steadfastness of the Yemeni people,” whose generosity he said “increases with the martyrs they offer.”

He concluded by predicting that “the Zionist entity will face shame and a humiliating fall, God willing, and the abject failure of global arrogance and the complicit rulers of our region.” Victory for Palestine and Jerusalem, he stated, “will come at the hands of the Palestinian people and their resistance, and the resistance in the region, led by the brave and honorable Yemen.”

Sheikh Qassim ended the telegram with a prayer, saying, “We ask God Almighty to grant great rewards to the families of the martyrs, the Yemeni people, and the brave leadership.”