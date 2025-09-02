Yemeni warning to global shipping companies: “Stop dealing with Israeli ports or your ships will be attacked”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) confirmed it has received messages from Yemen urging all shipping companies to cease commercial dealings with Israeli ports or risk having their vessels targeted by missiles and drones.

International maritime associations have warned of escalating tensions in the Red Sea, which are part of a fourth phase of military escalation by Sanaa forces in response to Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip. This phase targets all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of their location.

According to the VDR, the threat is part of a series of similar messages, and concerns have grown following an attack that led to the sinking of two Greek vessels last July. The association has called for securing trade routes and providing greater military protection, stressing that attacks on ships and blackmail “should not become a new normal.”

Sanaa forces had previously warned companies in late July to stop dealing with Israeli ports, urging nations to pressure the Israeli entity to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza to prevent further escalation.

This decision comes as a result of the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, which has led to the death of over 62,000 people amid what the statement described as “shameful Arab, Islamic, and international silence.”

.................

End/ 257