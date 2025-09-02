Thousands attend funeral of Yemen’s PM, ministers assassinated by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Massive crowds poured into Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, for the funeral of Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and several ministers martyred in an Israeli strike last week.

The ceremony, held on Monday in Al-Sabeen Square, drew mourners from across the country. Amid the grief, attendees voiced steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured nearly 23 months of Israel’s genocidal war, despite the ongoing Israeli attacks on Yemen itself.

Mourners chanted slogans such as “God is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel,” as Mohammed Miftah, the acting Prime Minister of Yemen, stressed that the assassination of al-Rahawi and other ministers won’t succeed in destabilizing the foundations of the Yemeni state, and vowed revenge as well as an internal security crackdown against spies.

“We are facing the strongest intelligence empire in the world, the one that targeted the government, the whole Zionist entity (comprising) the US administration, the Zionist entity, the Zionist Arabs and the spies inside Yemen,” Miftah told the mourners at the al-Saleh mosque in al-Sabeen square, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital claimed the lives of Prime Minister al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, and 12 other senior officials.

The Israeli airstrike, which also left several senior ministers wounded, marks a significant escalation in Israel’s ongoing military aggression against Yemen.

The Sana'a government was holding a routine workshop to assess its activities over the past year when it was targeted by Israeli warplanes.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Yemen's forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of death and devastation against the Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 63,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

.....................

End/ 257