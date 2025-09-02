Joint statement of Iran's holy shrines condemns Zionist crimes in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Committee of Representatives of the Holy Shrines of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the brutal and cowardly attacks of the usurping Zionist regime against the sovereign nation and resilient people of Yemen.

In a joint statement, the Committee expressed its deep sorrow over the recent tragic incident that claimed the lives of Yemeni officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahwi, and several high-ranking ministers. The statement described the attack as a blatant violation of international law, human dignity, and divine principles.

The Committee highlighted the proud resistance of the Yemeni people in defending the Palestinian cause and supporting the oppressed population of Gaza, describing it as a mission rooted in faith and humanity. The statement emphasized that the sacrifices of innocent lives in this struggle will be recognized and rewarded by God Almighty.

The statement condemned the Zionist regime as a “gang of moral corruption,” noting its disregard for divine teachings, human rights, and international conventions, including the Geneva Conventions and the United Nations Charter.

The Committee called on the international community, relevant institutions, and the United Nations Security Council to take decisive and effective action to address this aggression, prosecute the perpetrators, and prevent recurrence of such crimes. It also urged intellectuals, human rights activists, and free nations to adopt a responsible stance in defense of human rights and national sovereignty.

Reaffirming its firm support for the Yemeni people, the Committee underscored their legitimate right to defend their independence, territorial integrity, and human dignity with the assistance of divine grace.

The Committee of Representatives of the Holy Shrines of the Islamic Republic of Iran includes:

Astan Quds Razavi

Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH)

Shrine of Hazrat Ahmad ibn Musa al-Kazim (PBUH)

Shrine of Hazrat Abdulazim al-Hasani (PBUH)

Holy Mosque of Jamkaran

National Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization

Representative Institution of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs

