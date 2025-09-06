Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage visits Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri visited the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (AS) on Thursday at the start of his two-day trip to the holy city of Qom.

During the visit, Salehi Amiri paid his respects at the shrine, reciting Surah al-Fatiha at the graves of prominent religious authorities and scholars laid to rest within the complex of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

As part of his program, the minister is scheduled to meet on Friday with senior clerics and seminary figures, including Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, Head of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, and Hojatoleslam Shahrestani, representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Iran.

