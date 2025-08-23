Senior cleric: Prophet Muhammad is eternal role model of knowledge, ethics, resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a ceremony commemorating Doctor’s Day, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, director of Iran’s seminaries, described the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a comprehensive role model who embodied science, resistance in the way of God, and the highest standards of ethics.

Speaking at the event organized by the University of Medical Sciences and the Medical System Organization in the Najmeh Khatoon (PBUH) Shabestan of the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), Ayatollah Arafi emphasized that more than 100 moral and behavioral characteristics of the Prophet are recorded in reliable Shiite and Sunni sources.

“The Messenger of God combined knowledge, steadfastness, and unmatched ethical virtues,” he said, adding that the Prophet’s compassion, simplicity, and humility continue to shine as guiding principles for humanity.

Highlighting the Prophet’s conduct, Ayatollah Arafi noted that he would consult with people in a circle, shorten his prayers to attend to their needs, and never refuse anyone except in the face of disobedience to God. “He was cheerful, forgiving, and detached from worldly possessions. He lived simply, performed his own tasks, and associated closely with the poor and underprivileged,” he said.

The seminary chief also stressed the Prophet’s fairness and dignity in gatherings, his concern for people’s well-being, and his generosity. “He responded to bad deeds with advice, valued women’s status, cared for his family, and paid great attention to cleanliness and personal care,” Ayatollah Arafi added.

“All of these qualities are authentically documented in both Shia and Sunni traditions,” he concluded. “We are proud to live in the school of such a Prophet—a prophet who embodied knowledge, jihad, and morality, and who remains the eternal role model for the Islamic nation.”

....................

End/ 257