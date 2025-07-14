Director of Iran’s Seminaries: Ashura spirit is strategic answer to today’s cultural war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Seminary , emphasized the enduring relevance of the Ashura movement in the face of what he described as a “comprehensive cultural and media war” against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a powerful statement released during the month of Muharram, he praised the role of seminary missionaries and elite scholars in defending Islamic values and confronting ideological aggression.

“In this critical time, when enemies have launched a multi-faceted war against the Islamic system, the unbreakable bond between Ashura’s message and the Jihad of Explanation is clearer than ever,” Ayatollah Arafi stated.

Ashura as a Blueprint for Resistance and Awakening

The senior cleric described the Ashura uprising of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) as a source of eternal inspiration and insight for Muslims throughout history.

“Muharram is not just a religious milestone for Shiites,” he noted, “but a rare opportunity to revive the Islamic spirit of truth-seeking, resistance against tyranny, and speaking out in the face of injustice.”

Ayatollah Arafi stressed that the current era, marked by intense ideological and psychological warfare, demands a strong cultural defense — one rooted in the values exemplified in the Ashura movement.

Support for Seminary Missionaries and Propagators

Commending seminary students and scholars who have mobilized to counter anti-Islamic narratives through media and educational outreach, he said:

“The deployment of our elite seminary missionaries — those who understand the essence of piety as a duty to warn and awaken the nation — is commendable and essential. These scholars are using modern methods of communication to engage the public and neutralize enemy propaganda.”

He specifically thanked the Balagh Mobin Combined Warfare Headquarters, the Deputy for Propaganda and Cultural Affairs, and the Office of Elites and Superior Talents for organizing and supporting these activities.

A Call to Prioritize Propagation

Ayatollah Arafi concluded his message with a strong call to place religious propagation at the top of the seminary’s agenda, in line with guidance issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei:

“Let this commendable movement continue in upcoming seasons of religious outreach. As the Supreme Leader emphasized in his message to the 100th Anniversary Conference of the Qom Seminary, propagation must become the primary mission of the religious seminary.”

