Islamic Awakening Conference in Tehran discusses Palestinian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran hosted a conference on the Islamic Awakening on Saturday evening, focusing on recent developments in Palestinian resistance. The event was attended by members of the Supreme Council of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, as well as international guests participating in the Martyr Mohammad al-Durrah International Conference.

According to Iran Press, key figures at the session included Nasser Abu Sharif, representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran; Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, head of the Committee in Support of the Palestinian People's Islamic Revolution; Mehdi Shoushtari from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and other Iranian and foreign participants.

In his remarks, Nasser Abu Sharif referred to the peace agreement between Hamas and Israel brokered by Donald Trump, stating that Trump sought to rescue Israel from defeat and reintegrate the regime into the political arena.

He emphasized that the war is not over, as the enemy remains in Gaza and the West Bank, and called for the continuation of the resistance.

Abu Sharif warned that the Zionist regime seeks to destroy the region, urging the Islamic world to stand firm. He noted that Israel has been targeted and damaged, citing South Africa’s complaint to the International Court of Justice as a blow to the regime. He added that Israel’s instruments of power are gradually collapsing.

He further stated that Israel will not fall with a single strike, describing it as an artificial regime whose downfall is inevitable if the resistance persists. “It is our duty to continue this struggle until final victory is achieved,” he added.

Mehdi Shoushtari also addressed the gathering, warning of Israel’s deceit and breach of commitments despite the peace agreement. He called for vigilance and urged international legal action against Zionist war crimes.

