8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youths kicks off in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youths opened in Tehran on Sunday, bringing together more than 100 participants from 32 countries.

According to IRNA, the annual event is held in memory of Mohammed al-Durrah, the young Palestinian boy who was killed by Israeli forces in 2000, and aims to highlight the plight of Palestinian children affected by decades of occupation and aggression.

Delegates from countries including Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Serbia, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe, among others, are attending the conference.

This year’s edition also coincides with commemorations of Iran’s defense against Israeli aggression, which began on June 13 following large-scale Israeli attacks. The conflict ended on June 24, after Israel was compelled to halt its operations.

According to reports, the Israeli regime’s recent war has left nearly 47,000 Palestinians dead, with children making up more than half of the casualties.

