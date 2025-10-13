Home News Service Pictures Photos: Global Reactions to Solidarity Conference for Palestinian Children in Iran’s Capital 13 October 2025 - 13:09 News ID: 1738089 Source: Abna24 related Photos: 8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth in Tehran Iran reaffirms full support for Palestine 8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youths kicks off in Tehran Hamas representative in Tehran: “We will not disarm” amid ongoing resistance Photos / From Asia to Africa: A Global Chorus in Support of Palestinian Children
Your Comment