Hamas representative in Tehran: “We will not disarm” amid ongoing resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Khaled al-Qaddumi, the Hamas representative in Tehran, says the resistance groups will not allow weapons to be taken out of their hands, emphasizing that the Palestinian people have lost their faith in international organizations in the face of Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Al-Qaddumi made the remarks while addressing the 8th International Conference on “Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents, in Memory of Martyr Mohammad al-Durrah, the Martyred Children of Gaza, and the 12-Day Sacred Defense” on Sunday.

“We will not disarm”, he said, adding that Palestinians have already announced their “red lines”, including the opening of all crossings to Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the coastal territory.

Recalling the two years of resistance since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation against Israeli brutalities, he said, “The heroic people in Palestine and Gaza stand proudly, with a great epic that broke the hegemony of this occupying regime.”

“The resistance is present in the field with weapons in hand, and will be present until the last inch of our land is liberated,” noted al-Quddumi, saying, “Hamas is alive as long as Palestinian children raise the flag of freedom and victory.”

According to him, the global public outrage was a testimony that the world has realized the crimes committed in Palestine over the past 77 years, and that “the Israeli regime is the main cause of instability in the region and beyond.”

Paying homage to the Palestinians who were murdered in the relentless Israeli bombing and shelling campaign since October 7, 2023, al-Qaddumi slammed the mainstream Western media for ignoring the crimes that were taking place in Gaza.

The Hamas representative expressed his gratitude to all those who stood by the Palestinians, saying Lebanese resistance leaders and commanders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the martyrs of the 12-day Israeli-imposed war on Iran, sacrificed their lives for Palestine.

He also commended international activists and people who raised their voice and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians in different ways, including the Global Samud Flotilla and other humanitarian fleets and convoys aimed at breaking the inhumane Israeli blockade of Gaza.

...................

End/ 257