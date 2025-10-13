Hamas extends condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has expressed its deepest condolences to the State of Qatar following the tragic death of three Qatari diplomats involved in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. The diplomats, senior employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, were killed in a car accident near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, according to a statement from Qatar’s embassy in Cairo.

The incident occurred at a critical juncture in the Gaza ceasefire talks, where Qatar has played a central role as mediator between Hamas and Israel. The loss of these senior officials represents both a personal tragedy for the Qatari leadership and a potential disruption to the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the two-year-long conflict in Gaza.

In an official statement, Hamas conveyed its sympathy to Qatar’s Emir, government, and people, praying for mercy upon the deceased and recovery for the injured. The movement emphasized its solidarity with the Qatari nation and praised its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and Turkey, has been instrumental in facilitating a multi-phase ceasefire agreement that includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the exchange of prisoners. The fatal crash underscores the human cost of high-stakes diplomacy amid a war that has devastated Gaza and heightened regional tensions.

The condolences from Hamas reflect the deep ties between the Palestinian resistance and Qatar, whose diplomatic efforts have been pivotal in navigating the complex path toward de-escalation and humanitarian relief in the besieged Gaza Strip.

