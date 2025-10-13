Iran Rejects Gaza Summit Invitation Over Hostile Attendees

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s foreign minister has declined an invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza, stating he cannot engage with leaders who have “attacked the Iranian people and continue to impose threats and sanctions.”

In a post on X, Abbas Araghchi thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the invitation but clarified that neither President Masoud Pezeshkian nor he would meet with adversarial counterparts.

Araghchi referred to recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during Israel’s 12-day offensive, as well as ongoing sanctions targeting Iran’s economy and energy sector.

He reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for any Palestinian initiative aimed at ending what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“Iran supports any effort that ends Israel’s genocide in Gaza and leads to the removal of occupying forces,” he stated. “Palestinians have the full right to self-determination, and all nations are more obligated than ever to support their legitimate struggle.”

The minister emphasized that Iran remains “a vital force for peace in the region,” contrasting it with what he called Israel’s pursuit of “forever wars.”

“Iran has always been, and will continue to be, a stabilizing force for peace in the region. Unlike the Israeli regime, which seeks endless conflict funded by its allies, Iran advocates for lasting peace, prosperity, and cooperation.”

The upcoming Sharm El-Sheikh summit, jointly led by el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to solidify a ceasefire and outline plans for reconstruction and governance following the two-year war in Gaza.

Over 20 nations are expected to participate in the summit, which follows a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.