Iran FM: No trust in Israel, no talks beyond nuclear issue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran welcomes cessation of the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, while advising serious caution in light of multiple instances of Tel Aviv’s betrayal of previous agreements.

The top diplomat made the remarks in an extensive televised interview on Saturday, addressing the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ recently agreeing to implementation of a first phase of a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the two-year-plus genocide.

“We have always supported any plan or initiative that would put an end to the crimes and genocide against the people of Gaza,” he said, but cautioned, “There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime, and there have been multiple instances where it has violated ceasefires.”

Araghchi said the Islamic Republic has issued necessary warnings about the possibility of non-commitment to ceasefire by either the regime or the United States that has devised the plan.

He reminded that Palestinian groups have only agreed to the first phase of the proposal, noting that more difficult stages lied ahead and asserting that there were “serious doubts” regarding the US’s adherence to its claims and promises concerning Gaza.

“That will be the time to see to what extent the American officials and other parties will remain committed to the claims and promises they have made.”

‘Iran’s Armed Forces constantly alert’

Araghchi, meanwhile, cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recently conveying a “message” relayed by the regime about its allegedly not seeking war.

The official, though, also pointed to the repeated precedence of the regime’s attacking the Iranian soil, including during Tel Aviv’s unprovoked and illegal war on the Islamic Republic in June.

Accordingly, the country’s Armed Forces are in a constant state of alert and are increasing their capabilities every day, he said, adding, “The possibility of deception and trickery in the Israeli regime is very high.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official addressed US President Donald Trump’s having tried to tie such regional issues with the issue of talks concerning Iran’s nuclear energy program.

He ruled out any connection between the two matters.

“We have always stated firmly that our negotiations are limited solely to the nuclear issue,” Araghchi stated.

“Neither in the past nor recently have we ever, ever, held any talks with the Americans or any other party on any matter beyond the nuclear issue, especially as far as the resistance is concerned.”

Utter rejection of ‘Abraham Accords’

Araghchi categorically ruled out any prospect of Iran’s jointing the so-called Abraham Accords that has seen the US broker détentes between some regional states and the Israeli regime.

He called the accords “treacherous” and geared towards enabling recognition of an illegitimate, occupying, genocidal, and child-killing regime, normalization of relations with it, and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights.

“This plan is entirely incompatible with our ideals, and such a thing (Iran’s participation in it) will never happen.”

‘No grounds for negotiations with Europe’

Aragchi separately addressed the issue of the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany’s having proposed fresh talks with Iran.

He noted that the offer came, while the countries in question had triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism inside a 2015 nuclear deal that has re-imposed nuclear-related sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“We do not see any grounds for negotiation with the Europeans,” he said, reiterating Tehran’s position that by triggering the mechanism, the Europe had lost its role in the nuclear issue.

“They should give us just one reason why we should negotiate with them again.”

‘Witkoff turned down multilateral talks’

Concerning talks with the United States, Araghchi cited US envoy Steve Witkoff’s having most recently voiced readiness for talks, but then refused to join multi-party discussions also involving Europeans and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s director-general.

“The reason was that he had insisted that we accept their demands before holding the meeting.”

‘US shouldn’t mistake negotiation with dictating’

The foreign minister cited Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as describing talks with the US as “a complete deadlock.”

He, however, noted that “this does not mean a total rejection of negotiations.”

“If a reasonable, balanced proposal based on mutual interests and mutual respect is presented, one that safeguards the interests of the Iranian people from a position of equality, it will certainly be considered.”

Araghchi reminded that the rights of the Iranian people were a red line, adding, “We will not give up Iran’s right to enrichment.“

The Islamic Republic, the official said, was ready, as in the past, to work towards confidence-building and ensuring transparency to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

“Provided that, in return, they also build trust with us and lift the unjust sanctions they have imposed.”

Therefore, in order for fresh talks to take place, the US should “not mistake negotiation with dictating” its preferences, he added.

‘IAEA ties not completely severed’

The official referred to an agreement reached in Cairo on September 9 with the IAEA towards resumption of cooperation between the two sides, saying activation of the “snapback” had caused the deal to “lose its effectiveness.”

However, if “fair proposals are presented in a way that safeguards the rights of the Iranian nation, and if a role is defined for the agency in the process of reaching a solution, we can return to this agreement,” Araghchi said.

Therefore, if cooperation is in the country’s interest, the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council will make the necessary decisions accordingly, he noted.

For this reason, it cannot be said that Iran’s relations with the agency are completely severed; rather, the Cairo agreement has been temporarily set aside.

'Iran still selling oil despite ‘snapback’ sanctions'

The foreign minister addressed the sanctions returned following activation of the “snapback” mechanism, saying the country was still selling its oil despite the bans.

“The markets we control are the result of years of efforts to neutralize and circumvent sanctions; now we have our own markets.”

The adverse effects of these sanctions, he added, would not be greater than the unilateral and illegal ones that have been returned by the US.

“The economic damage will not be greater than what it currently is,” he said, adding, “There may be minor issues, but not entirely.”

He also advised against confronting Iranian vessels in line with the “snapback” sanctions, saying “we will respond appropriately and proportionally.”

“I hope the parties do not create further tension in the region and instead work toward reducing it, because regional tension benefits no one.”

Iran working towards easing Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Araghchi also addressed existing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Republic was consulting both sides towards enabling de-escalation.

Tehran, he said, has not yet officially recognized the new Afghan government, but is cooperating with them at the level of intergovernmental interaction.

The official noted that he had most recently spoke with his Pakistani counterpart concerning the standing disputes, saying similar consultations will also take place with Afghan counterparts “so that we can resolve this issue,” while preventing confrontation.

“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint.”