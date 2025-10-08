Araghchi Rejects US Nuclear Allegations, Blames Israel for Provoking War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian foreign minister has responded to the US president allegations that Iran sought nuclear arms to jusify the 12-day aggression, saying that the Israeli regime cajoled Donald Trump into launching the attack on Iran.
"Upon embarking for a 5th round of talks with @SteveWitkoff on May 23, I wrote: 'Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal," Abbas Araghchi, the top Iranian negotiatior wrote in a post on X.
"If POTUS (President of the United States) was to glance at the minutes of those talks—recorded by our interlocutor—he would see just how close we were to celebrating a new and historic Iran nuclear deal," the Iranian minister said.
"POTUS should also recall that there was never any 'intelligence' that Iraq was hiding WMDs. There were only unfathomable destruction, thousands of dead American soldiers, and 7 trillion American taxpayer dollars down the drain," he further wrote.
"Similarly, there was certainly no 'intelligence' that Iran was 'within a month' of developing a nuclear weapon had Israel not finally managed to deceive the U.S. into attacking the Iranian People. With the failure of that action, Israel is now trying to make an imaginary threat out of our defense capabilities. By now, Americans have had enough of fighting Israel's Forever Wars."
According to Araghchi, "Iran is a Great Country and Iranians are a Great Nation, the heirs of a Great and Ancient Civilization. Buildings and machines can be destroyed, but our determination will NEVER be shaken. Doubling down on that miscalculation does not resolve anything."
"There is NO solution but a negotiated outcome," he concluded.
