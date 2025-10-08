Araghchi Rejects US Nuclear Allegations, Blames Israel for Provoking War

"Upon embarking for a 5th round of talks with @SteveWitkoff on May 23, I wrote: 'Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal," Abbas Araghchi, the top Iranian negotiatior wrote in a post on X.

"If POTUS (President of the United States) was to glance at the minutes of those talks—recorded by our interlocutor—he would see just how close we were to celebrating a new and historic Iran nuclear deal," the Iranian minister said.

"POTUS should also recall that there was never any 'intelligence' that Iraq was hiding WMDs. There were only unfathomable destruction, thousands of dead American soldiers, and 7 trillion American taxpayer dollars down the drain," he further wrote.