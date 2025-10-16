Iran, Venezuela FMs slam illegal US actions, stress nations’ right to resist bullying

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto, have denounced illegal US actions across the world, emphasizing the right of nations to oppose Washington’s bullying.

They made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting on the sidelines of the 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda.

Araghchi and Gil Pinto condemned in particular the US’s June military aggression against Iran, as well as repeated threats and attacks against Venezuela’s interests.

The top diplomats also warned about the dangerous consequences of the United States' disregard for law when it comes to global peace and security, and reaffirmed the right of nations to defend themselves against coercion and unlawful bullying.

They further discussed regional and international developments, especially those in West Asia and the Caribbean, underlining the importance of strengthening solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and the NAM members in order to effectively confront the challenges arising from unilateralism and violations of international law.

Both Iran and Venezuela have been the target of hostile US policies.

Between June 13 and June 24, Israel and the US waged a deadly act of aggression against Iran, which came to a halt due to the Islamic Republic’s successful retaliatory operations.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had authorized the CIA spy agency to conduct covert actions inside Venezuela and said he was weighing carrying out land attacks there.

Shortly after Trump's offensive comments, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decried the CIA’s role in various conflicts around the globe.

"No to war in the Caribbean...No to regime change...No to coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA," he added. “How long will the CIA continue to carry on with its coups? Latin America doesn’t want them, doesn’t need them and repudiates them.”

Recently, the Trump administration deployed eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine and fighter jets to the Caribbean to allegedly combat drug smuggling into the United States.

For at least five times, the US military has conducted lethal strikes against suspected drug traffickers off the coast of Venezuela.

Also on Wednesday, Araghchi met with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, on the sidelines of the NAM summit, during which the two sides expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people in the face of the unlawful coercion and pressure exerted by the United States against the South American country.

They warned about the dangerous consequences of the US’s illegal actions in the Caribbean region, calling on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility in preventing any breach of peace by Washington.

Furthermore, they exchanged views on international developments, particularly the erosion of the principles of the UN Charter and international law caused by the US’s aggressive unilateralism and its coercive unilateral economic measures against the developing world.

