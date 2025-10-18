Araghchi: Iran’s sovereign rights non-negotiable as UNSC restrictions expire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed that Iran’s sovereign rights are not open to negotiation or political pressure, emphasizing the country’s firm commitment to international law and its nuclear rights.

According to Mehr, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, Araghchi said that at the recent Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Summit in Kampala, more than 120 nations stood with Iran in acknowledging that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 will expire on October 18, thereby ending all previous UNSC restrictions against Iran and removing the country from the Council’s agenda.

“As a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran remains committed solely to its rights and obligations under the Treaty,” he wrote. “This means there will be no limitations on the scale of Iran’s nuclear program, and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue strictly within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and in accordance with the legislation adopted by the Iranian Parliament.”

The foreign minister added that “unlawful measures” pursued by a small number of isolated governments have been rejected by the overwhelming majority of the international community, warning that those who persist in distorting reality will only deepen their isolation.

“Iran’s sovereign rights are neither negotiable nor subject to coercion,” Araghchi concluded. “It is the rule of law—not pressure—that must prevail.”

