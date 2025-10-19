Araghchi shares joint China–Iran–Russia letter rejecting E3’s Snapback attempt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has published excerpts from a joint letter sent by China, Iran, and Russia to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, emphasizing that the European trio’s (E3) attempt to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism is legally and procedurally invalid.

According to IRNA, in a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote that the three countries “affirm that the attempt by the E3 to trigger the so-called snapback is, by default, legally and procedurally flawed.”

He added that China, Iran, and Russia have also reaffirmed in their letter that “in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, all its provisions are terminated after 18 October 2025.”

