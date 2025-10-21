Araghchi, Guterres discuss Gaza, Yemen in phone call

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation to discuss key regional developments, particularly the situations in Gaza and Yemen.

During the call, Araghchi underscored the international community’s responsibility to prevent the continued violations of the Gaza ceasefire by the Israeli regime and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian population.

According to IRNA, condemning the Zionist regime’s recent acts of aggression against Yemen, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with the United Nations to help restore stability in the country and preserve regional security.

For his part, Secretary-General Guterres expressed appreciation for Iran’s constructive efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region. He called for the continuation of diplomatic consultations aimed at consolidating stability and security in Yemen and across the broader Middle East.

