Araghchi: Iran’s diplomacy combines firm principles with strategic flexibility

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to diplomacy rooted in steadfast principles and adaptive strategies, stating that the “window of diplomacy remains open — even in the stormiest days.”

Speaking at the National Conference on “Azerbaijan, Diplomacy, and the Territorial Integrity of Iran,” held in honor of 19th-century Iranian diplomat Mirza Mohabbali Khan Nazem al-Molk Marandi Yekanlu, Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s diplomatic posture is driven by logic, sovereignty, and strategic patience—not by concession under pressure.

“In times when diplomacy is often mistaken for bargaining,” he said, “Iran has shown that negotiation is not a sign of weakness, but the continuation of reason and sovereignty.” He added that those who pursue dialogue are, in essence, seeking peace and dignity.

Araghchi’s remarks come as Iran continues to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, balancing resistance to foreign pressure with engagement aimed at safeguarding national interests. He reiterated that Iran’s diplomatic model—anchored in “resistance in principles” and “flexibility in methods”—has proven resilient amid decades of sanctions and confrontation.

Iranian officials have consistently maintained that diplomacy must be grounded in mutual respect and equality, rejecting coercive approaches. Araghchi’s statements serve to reinforce Tehran’s message that dialogue, when backed by strength and consistency, remains a viable path forward.

