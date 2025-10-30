Security forces capture all terrorists behind deadly attack on police convoy in southeast Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian security forces have dealt a heavy blow to foreign-backed terrorists in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, capturing all those responsible for a deadly attack against a police convoy in late October last year.

The forces reportedly conducted a major and precise counterterrorist operation in the area straddling the border with Pakistan and rounded up the terrorists in their hideout.

On October 26, 2024, ten members of Iran's law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, which was one of the deadliest in Sistan and Baluchestan province in recent months.

The foreign-backed terror outfit, based in Pakistan, has been involved in numerous assaults targeting both civilians and security forces across the border province in the past several years.

“There were nine of us in this offensive. We went to the scene onboard two cars: a silver Peugeot 405 and a Peugeot Pars. We lay in ambush behind a building near the road, and launched a surprise attack as soon as the police vehicle showed up,” Younes Dehmardeh, a member of the dismantled terror team, said in his confession.

The captured terrorists acknowledged that non-Iranian members of the Jaish al-Adl terror group ruthlessly and savagely assassinated the commander and servicemen of Gohar Kuh police station.

They asserted to have undergone training at a Jaish al-Adl bastion somewhere in southwestern Pakistan for 10 days. They were supplied with several Kalashnikov assault rifles before sneaking across the border to carry out an act of terror inside Iran.

The terrorists were also given an advanced satellite phone, which they used to communicate with an individual identified as Hussain. Hussain purportedly acted as a liaison between the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl terrorist group and its elements inside Iran.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

