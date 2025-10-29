Pres. Pezeshkian hails medical staff during 12-day imposed war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appreciated the outstanding role played by the medical staff during the 12-day Israeli war imposed against Iran.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the ceremony of the National Day of Nurses, marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zeinab (SA), emphasizing that the country’s medical staff did their utmost efforts during the 12-day US-Israeli war against Iran.

He promised that his administration will make their utmost effort to support the industrious nurses and medical staff of the country financially.

The Zionist enemy thought that when it attacked Iran with bombs and missiles, people would take to the streets and Iran would disintegrate, but the noble nation of the Islamic Iran responded decisively to the enemies, Pezeshkian underscored.

Emphasizing that Iran will not give in to the enemies’ pressures, he pointed out that his administration will try to solve the problems facing people of the country with the unity and amity of all walks of life.

Health of people in the top priority of his administration, Pezeshkian said, calling the nurses and medical staff at the forefront of fighting against diseases.

At the end of the ceremony, President Pezeshkian awarded plaques of honor to the exemplary nurses of the country.

The Israeli regime launched a blatant and unprovoked onslaught against Iran on June 13, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also joined the war days later by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

