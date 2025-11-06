Iran President calls for trust-building measures from US, Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need for the United States and Europe to demonstrate their sincerity in order to regain Iran's trust.

In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Pezeshkian Pezeshkian stated that while the Islamic Republic has always welcomed dialogue and interaction, it is now the responsibility of Western states to respect Iran's rights and refrain from imposing their demands.

During the phone call on Wednesday, President Macron expressed gratitude for Iran's efforts to address obstacles and adhere to agreements made in previous meetings. He stressed that it is essential that the interactions and dialogues continue in order to create transparency and build trust, enabling both sides to reach an agreement and expand mutual relations while lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

In response, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's longstanding position regarding its nuclear program. He pointed out that the Islamic Republic, guided by the fatwa of its Supreme Leader and its security doctrine, has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons. However, he said that Iran continues to face increasing pressure and sanctions based on unfounded and biased allegations of nuclear weapon development.

The Iranian president underscored that the Islamic Republic's principled approach is to resolve misunderstandings through logic and dialogue, rather than resorting to force and threats, which only exacerbate divisions. He reiterated that it is not Iran that needs to prove its sincerity, but rather the United States and Europe must earn Iran's trust through their actions.

