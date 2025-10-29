Iran advocates for strengthened scientific, cultural, economic ties with Pakistan: Pres. Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of enhancing scientific, cultural, economic, political, and security communications between Iran and Pakistan to solidify their bonds.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Iranian president described the relationship between Iran and Pakistan as warm and outstanding, rooted in brotherhood and mutual trust. He expressed confidence that their interactions could serve as a model for other countries, further strengthening their ties.

During the session on the sidelines of the 4th ECO Interior Ministers Meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian noted the deep historical and religious connections between the two nations, stating that Iranians consider the people of Pakistan their brothers and are pleased with the close and cordial interactions between the two countries.

He expressed hope that Naqvi's visit to Tehran would expedite the implementation of previous agreements, yielding positive outcomes for both nations.

Moreover, the Iranian president highlighted the need for efforts to reduce tensions and avoid conflicts in the region, expressing Iran's readiness to assist in resolving disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Today, more than ever, it is essential for Muslim countries to stand together in unity and brotherhood against common enemies,” he added.

Naqvi acknowledged the successful ECO meeting and thanked Iran for its hospitality. He remarked that this was his fourth visit to Iran in a year, underscoring the depth of bilateral relations.

The minister recalled President Pezeshkian's historic visit to Pakistan, describing bilateral relations as excellent. He expressed hope that agreements would yield tangible results, noting positive progress in border cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts.

He described the cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism and managing border issues as progressing well, while also addressing shared concerns regarding illegal immigration.

In conclusion, Naqvi expressed appreciation for Iran's principled stance and welcomed its active role in reducing tensions, particularly between Islamabad and Kabul, reinforcing the commitment to continued close cooperation.

