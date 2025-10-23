  1. Home
Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding sports cooperation among Islamic nations

23 October 2025
Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding sports cooperation among Islamic nations

The sports ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Manama on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain to discuss ways to enhance sports cooperation among Islamic countries.

The sports ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Manama on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain to discuss ways to enhance sports cooperation among Islamic countries.

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, held talks with Saudi Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who also chairs the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

According to IRNA, the discussions centered on promoting unity among Muslim nations through the Islamic Solidarity Games and on Iran’s bid to host the 2029 edition of the event.

Donyamali noted that the proposal for Iran to host the games has received strong backing from President Masoud Pezeshkian and the cabinet, emphasizing Tehran’s commitment to fostering solidarity and cooperation in the Islamic sports community.

