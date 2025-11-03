Iran committed to nuclear industry for peaceful purposes: President Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent address, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's expansion of its nuclear industry aims to meet domestic needs, not to produce weapons. He criticized the misleading narrative that equates nuclear energy with atomic weaponry, stating, "Only a fraction of this industry is related to bomb-making; the rest serves essential human needs."

During his visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in Tehran on Sunday, where he explored innovative advancements in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production, the President honored the sacrifices of martyrs from the Iran-Iraq war, particularly those in the nuclear sector. He also praised the scientists' efforts essential for the nation's health and welfare.

Highlighting Iran's significant position in radiopharmaceutical production, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of advancing new technologies to compete globally. He noted that powerful countries attempt to prevent independent nations like Iran from accessing advanced technologies, aiming to keep them reliant on foreign products.

The President called for strategic planning to capture a share of the global radiopharmaceutical market, advocating for professional marketing alongside domestic needs. He reiterated that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, countering claims from adversaries that use such allegations to hinder Iran's progress.

Pezeshkian pointed out the vast applications of nuclear technology in health, agriculture, and environmental sectors, urging better promotion of these achievements to counteract false narratives. He criticized the waste of national resources, particularly fossil fuels, and called on scientists to address these challenges.

In conclusion, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the peaceful development of the nuclear industry, emphasizing that the future of Iran hinges on embracing modern technologies and scientific advancements.

